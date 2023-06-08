Foggy morning turns into an almost fall like afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cooler and foggy start, it’s going to feel more like late September than early June out there today.

Today and Tonight

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the region until 9 a.m. Take it easy as you head out the door this morning and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.

Temperatures will start out near 50 before heading into the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. For myself, I think that’s perfect weather, but I understand the need for warmth this time of the year. It is June, after all.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies will some patchy fog late. I think we drop back to around 50 for a low.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine will continue on Friday and Saturday and we will continue to warm things up a little. While we stay in the upper 70s on Friday, which is still below our average temperature of 80 for this time of the year, we will get back above average on Saturday as highs climb into the low 80s.

Clouds will start to increase some Saturday night and through Sunday ahead of our next cold front Sunday night. Highs should climb into the mid-80s on Sunday before the rain moves in overnight. We will wake up Monday morning in the 60s and only get back into the mid-70s Monday afternoon.

The rollercoaster ride continues.

