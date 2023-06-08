Doug Bentley continues legacy with Knott Central tennis

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In Knott County, there’s one name synonymous with tennis...Doug Bentley

“Where Doug is, is tennis,” said Knott County assistant superintendent Greg Conn. “When’s Doug’s not there, there just seems to be no tennis around.”

After a combined 11 seasons as the head coach of the Patriots’ tennis teams, Bentley is being honored as coach of the year by the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association.

“(I) didn’t say nothing about it because I thought they had the wrong Doug,” Bentley said. “It’s not about me. You take me out of the equation. It’s about everything growing here. You got basketball, football and now you’ve got tennis.”

Bentley’s players will tell you, their standard of excellence would not be the same under any other coach.

“Playing under Doug...he puts the pressure on you, but it’s good,” said KCC junior tennis player Kenna Fitzpatrick. “It’s that good pressure you want to have. He pushes you to a limit and then when you reach that limit, it’s not your limit anymore. He makes sure you’re always doing your best.”

“I feel like under anyone else, I wouldn’t be able to do it,” said KCC seventh grade tennis player Astyn Combs. “Doug...he just really...he helped me get through it and he’s really nice. He never gets mad at you or anything. He’s always there for you.”

While the accolades and the championships are all nice, the only thing that matters to Bentley is helping mold the next generation.

“Kids have this little world that they go into,” Bentley said. “I’m fortunate enough that they let me in that secret world they have.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.