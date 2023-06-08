Brilliant sunshine returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This week’s weak system has moved through the region and we’re seeing absolutely beautiful conditions as we head toward the close of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clear skies continue tonight as high pressure continues to exert its dominance over our weather picture through the next couple of days. With the drier air in place, we’re headed back down into the lower to middle 50s for overnight lows tonight. A little bit of free A/C as we head through the overnight hours.

A slightly improved carbon copy as we finish up the work week tomorrow. With high pressure firmly in place, sunshine continues as we head through Friday afternoon. The good news for folks who like slightly warmer weather, as highs will make a run closer to average in the upper 70s to near 80º. We stay clear overnight as lows fall back into the middle to upper 50s.]

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Sunshine continues as we head into the day on Saturday, though a few more clouds look to drift into the region as our next system gathers out to the west. We’re warmer, too, with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Clouds continue to increase overnight as our next system starts to work into the region. Lows hold steady near 60º.

Dry weather starts Sunday, but clouds continue to increase as it looks like scattered showers and thunderstorms will work back into the region. Highs look to stay in the lower to middle 80s as showers work through. Our front looks to work through the region, but the low pressure it’s connected to will be blocked from moving thanks to the overall weather pattern, so it looks like scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms could linger into the region for much of the early part of next week as highs linger near 80º or so.

