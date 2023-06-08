Bell County deputies looking for man following domestic incident

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in Bell County are looking for a man following a domestic violence incident on Pillon Road in the Page community.

Officials told WYMT that shortly after 10 p.m., a 15-year-old called police and said her dad had strangled her mom.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the man reportedly grabbed a gun and fled the home.

Those in the area are asked to stay at home as officials look to find the man in question.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

