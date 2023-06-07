Wolfe County rescue team responded to two calls during the weekend

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Wolfe County Search and Rescue team responded to two separate rescue calls.

The first rescue happened on Rock Bridge Trail on Saturday afternoon. The rescue team received a call that a woman carrying a young child suffered an ankle injury while hiking.

When a team member arrived at her location, they splinted her injury and carried her to the trail head. She was then transported by family members.

The cause of her injury is unknown.

The second call was received on Saturday evening after a group hiking in the Indian Staircase/Sheltowee Trace Trail area.

The group believed they missed a turn on their hike and could not find their way back.

They requested help from the search and rescue team, but as the team was on their way there the group called and said they finally made it out of the trailhead.

