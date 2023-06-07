Two dead after separate early morning crashes

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are dead following crashes early Wednesday morning in Pike County.

Just after 2:15 a.m., Kentucky State Police received a report of the first crash on Highway 3174 in the Greasy Creek community.

Once the trooper arrived, he found the car Clifford Belcher, 47, of Elkhorn City was driving went off the road and flipped.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

The second crash happened just before 6:20 a.m. in the Meta community on Highway 194.

In that crash, troopers found another car had left the road and overturned.

Jerrod Stanley, 35, of Pikeville died in that crash.

The investigation into both crashes is ongoing.

