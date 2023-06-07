Rain chances arrive, unseasonably cool the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep your rain gear handy today. You will need it for most of the day.

Today and Tonight

The cold front is approaching and it’s going to bring us some much-needed widespread rain. Waves of it will arrive this morning and will linger well into the afternoon. Everyone should see it at times today and some of it could be heavy. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible early. Temperatures will struggle to climb today and most will barely make it into the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, skies will start to clear out and most locations will drop into the low 50s. Some sheltered valleys could even make it into the 40s. Yes, I know it is June, but it is still spring by the calendar.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns quickly, but it’s going to take a few days to bounce back to normal temperatures for this time of the year. We will return to the mid-70s on Thursday, mid to upper 70s on Friday and climb back into the 80s on Saturday. Lows will drop back into the low 50s Thursday night, mid-50s on Friday night and low 60s on Saturday night.

Rain chances return on Sunday thanks to another cold front. I think we could see a few storms later in the day and temperatures should make it into the mid-80s. Unfortunately, as the front passes, we will be right back into the mid-70s by Monday.

Sorry folks. I don’t make it, I just forecast it. Stay dry!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.

