Police K9 helps find illegal drugs during traffic stop, two arrested

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop earlier this week in Floyd County.

It happened Monday night in McDowell.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department stopped a car for traffic violations.

During the stop, K9 Bear alerted police there were drugs in the vehicle, which led to a search.

Inside, deputies found meth, heroin, pills and cash.

Laverne Mullins and Daniel Shepherd, both of McDowell were arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

They are both charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

