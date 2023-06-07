Ohio missionaries lend a helping hand after July flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 20 missionaries from North Star Church in Perry, Ohio traveled more than six hours to Hazard to help rebuild a home for a woman who lost hers in the July 2022 flood.

Kathy Crites is the leader of the group, and she said they have been doing similar missions for a long time.

“We have been doing disaster relief ever since Katrina. So, every year we take a team and we go some place where there is a disaster,” she said.

Crites said this is not the first time the group has been to Kentucky to help rebuild.

“Last year, we went to Madisonville and Dawson Springs where the tornado hit and we did reconstruction there and we helped do drywall on a couple of houses we worked on there,” she said.

Sam Stacy is housing the group at his church, Petrey Memorial Baptist Church, and he said they are building showers in the church for more missionaries to use in the future.

He added this is a way to allow them a place to stay with no charge.

”What we are doing is basically giving them a place to stay. We use our parsonage for that, we house anywhere between 20 and 25 people on each mission team and that allows us to give them a place to stay where it does not cost anything for that,” he explained.

Crites said, when she saw the damage from the flood, she knew they needed to come.

“We decided to come down here as soon as it hit we knew, because we have experienced flooding before, so we knew a little about what they were facing and we just thought this was where God wanted us to come,” she said.

Crites added they came a few months later, saying they wanted to help people who have not yet received help.

“We knew that we are not first responders, we come in later when the insurances are done and people are... All of the help has left and we come in and pick up and help those that got left behind,” she explained.

Bonnie Martin said she also came to Eastern Kentucky because it is important to continue the work that needs to be done.

“It is the most important part for me, I guess because, it is hope and that is what God gives you, is hope. He promises hope, he promises to stay there with you and she knows it,” she said.

Crites said it has been a positive experience to see how everyone works together.

“It has been a really good experience, the people are wonderful here, everyone we are working with, even the people in the home are just, she is just so humble and it is so nice to come in and help those kinds of people that are just in need but, are humble about it,” she explained.

She said she will continue to take people wherever they need to go.

