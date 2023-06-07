Missoula Children’s Theater helping Jackson City Schools put on ‘Cinderella’

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Missoula Children’s Theater travels the country each week helping a new group of students put on a play.

Students at Jackson City Schools will be performing Cinderella on Saturday after learning and rehearsing for only one week. The program was open to students from first grade to 12th grade.

Jackson City Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Center Coordinator, Ashley Combs, said they were grateful to have grant money from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund. By using this funding they were able to offer the program for free to the students and provide snacks and lunch each day.

Jackson City Schools was the only school system in Breathitt County to receive the GEER 2 funding, hoping to bring back the program next summer with the remaining funding.

“This was a really good opportunity to kind of erase the bad memories of last summer and give them something to look forward to. It’s been a hard school year in general, our staff was affected, our students, our community and we’re still rebuilding, many of our students are just getting back into their homes,” said Combs.

The Missoula Children’s Theater uses its mobility to bring theater to communities that may not otherwise have access to theater programs. The program gives the students an opportunity to see if they are interested in the theater without having to leave their own city.

“Our closest drama program is about 30-45 minutes away and a lot of students can’t make that trip every day to practice. But if they can come to somewhere that’s 5 minutes away and lunch is already provided for them and they’re not out any extra funding, it’s a whole lot easier.”

Admission for the play will be $10 for adults and $5 for children six and older. The play will be in the Jackson City Schools Gymnasium on June 10th.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.