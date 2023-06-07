Memorial service underway for WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard

MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - Family, friends, members of law enforcement, and the community gathered Wednesday afternoon at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton, West Virginia to say a final farewell to Sgt. Cory Maynard.

The West Virginia State Police trooper was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County.

Sgt. Maynard, who graduated from Belfry High School in Pike County in 2003, served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police.

Following the service, the procession route for Maynard will go from Mingo Central High School onto King Coal Highway, Route 65, Route 52, and onto U.S. 119 North to Chapmanville.

Maynard leaves behind his wife and two children, who were 9 and 13.

