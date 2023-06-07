Louisville Zoo welcomes new babirusa piglet ahead of Father’s Day

The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus.
The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus.(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Father’s Day just around the corner, the Louisville Zoo is welcoming a new piglet to the zoo family for the public to come see.

The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus, according to the Louisville Zoo.

Zoo guests will be able to visit the new piglet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Zoo Islands dayroom from June 7 through June 18.

(Story continues below)

The piglet is Patrice and Albus’ second, with their first offspring, Babs, being born in 2015 and residing in New Orleans.

Babirusa pigs are different from other wild pigs with upper teeth that grow from the top of a male pig’s snout, the zoo said. Babirusa pigs are only found natively on four islands in Indonesia and are considered vulnerable due to overhunting and habitat destruction.

After Father’s Day, the babirusas will begin their rotation through the four viewing areas of the Islands exhibit that also features, Sumatran tigers, orangutans, siamangs and tapirs.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guests allowed to stay until 6 p.m., from now through Sept. 17.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea, according to the Mingo County Circuit...
Man accused of killing Sgt. Cory Maynard denied bond
Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association
Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines
The first portion of the building will be closed until further notice.
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Southern Kentucky woman