Letcher County fire department sends warning about recent scam

Scam
Scam(MGN)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Sandlick Volunteer Fire Department has received reports of someone calling people in the community asking for donations for the fire department and others in the area.

Officials with the department said the person is not from their organization or any other department in the area.

The post also states that community remembers should not donate money to any fire department over the phone or share any personal information.

If you receive one of these calls, please call the police.

