Kentucky man killed near Daytona Beach died saving grandson, family says

76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the...
76-year-old Robert Sarver, of Lawrenceburg, was caught in a rip current while swimming in the ocean last week.(Sarver family/WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A tragedy has hit a small community in Anderson County.

76-year-old Robert “Bob” Sarver was killed last week near Daytona Beach shores.

Sarver was known in Anderson County as a guidance counselor, a football coach and now a hero.

His family says he died saving his grandson after being caught in a rip current.

While his family and the community mourn his loss, Sarver is still giving back in ways that will benefit those in his own backyard.

In lieu of flowers, Sarver’s obituary asks people to consider donating to the Anderson County Scholarship Fund.

“Yesterday, someone brought a check in memory of Bob Sarver for the scholarship fund, and at that time, I didn’t know what Jenny had done,” said attorney Bill Patrick.

He was previously on the selection board for the fund, which has awarded a scholarship to a student graduating from high school each year since 1977.

Patrick says the impact it has on the students is irreplaceable.

“It’s not a huge amount of money, but with what school costs now, hopefully, every little bit will help,” said Patrick.

For people like Patrick who didn’t get to say goodbye, he says he’d tell him how much he was appreciated.

People say, whether you remember him as a coach, a guidance counselor, or a friend, Sarver made an impact on many people’s lives in the community.”

A celebration of Sarver’s life will be held in Lawrenceburg Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

