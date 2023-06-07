‘He left a legacy’: Services held for WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard

MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WYMT) - Family, friends, members of law enforcement and the community gathered Wednesday afternoon at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton, West Virginia to say a final farewell to Sgt. Cory Maynard.

You can watch the procession below:

The West Virginia State Police trooper was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County.

“You hate to hear anything, anything like this would happen and transpire, but when it really hits home was when it’s a small community like this and somebody from our own hometown. It makes it makes it tough,” Josh Vanhook said.

Sgt. Maynard, who graduated from Belfry High School in Pike County in 2003, served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police.

“He was out protecting his community; doing the right thing every day,” Matt Varney said.

Maynard, 37, was celebrated for saving lives and spreading love, from the halls of Belfry to the hills beyond.

“He was well known, well liked. He was a good kid, you know, he was the kind of kid you want you to have, that have a whole building full of,” Varney added.

Those who loved him said the one thing that rivaled his care for his hair was his care for his home.

“But when you have folks like him that take the stand-up front and, you know, our local community, and his willingness to be able to sacrifice and make the ultimate sacrifice,” Vanhook said.

Following the service, the procession route for Maynard went from Mingo Central High School onto King Coal Highway, Route 65, Route 52, and onto U.S. 119 North to Chapmanville.

People from across the country showed up on Wednesday to honor Maynard’s sacrifice, saying his reach goes far beyond the badge.

Maynard leaves behind his wife and two children, who were 9 and 13.

