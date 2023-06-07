EKY police department cracking down on firework ordinance

Firework ordinance
Firework ordinance(Pexels)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Louisa is cracking down on fireworks with an ordinance as the Fourth of July approaches.

According to the Louisa Police Department Facebook page, fireworks may be used on July 3rd and July 4th between 10:00 a.m. until midnight.

In order to show any other displays or use fireworks, community members must file for a permit through the city clerk’s office. That application then must be approved by the fire chief and the mayor.

Applications must be submitted 15 days before the display or use of the fireworks.

Any violations of the ordinance will result in a $500 fine.

The City of Louisa will have its fireworks on July 1st at 10 p.m.

