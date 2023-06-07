Charleston Dirty Birds honor Sgt. Cory Maynard

West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard was honored Tuesday night with a moment of silence before the Dirty Birds game in Charleston.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of fallen West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard’s funeral services Wednesday, members of Troop Five and the Williamson Detachment of the WVSP escorted his loved ones to the Charleston Dirty Birds game Tuesday night to honor the avid baseball fan and frequent attendee of the games.

Maynard was honored with a moment of silence before the game.

Maynard, who has been recognized for his kindness toward strangers, even passed his generosity to familiar faces among the Dirty Birds staff.

“The last time I saw him, he and his wife came in and he gave me a John Kennedy half-dollar and he told me whenever I look at that to remember all the fun he had at the park,” Jeanne Martin, a ticket taker said. “When I heard the news, I was just devastated because he was such a fine young man.”

Members of law enforcement from all across the United States showed their bond to the West Virginia State Police. Trooper Noah Adams of the Quincy Detachment said that support does not go unnoticed.

“Any little bit of support doesn’t go unnoticed by law enforcement. In general, we all do the same job, and whether you know the person or not, their loved ones’ burden becomes your burden,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
The first portion of the building will be closed until further notice.
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
KSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Harlan
Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea, according to the Mingo County Circuit...
Man accused of killing Sgt. Cory Maynard denied bond

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Rain chances arrive, unseasonably cool the next few days
Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association
Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines
Sheep grazing - 11:00 p.m.
WYMT Blood Drive - June 6, 2023