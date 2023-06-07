Cancerous chemicals found in firefighting gear

PFAs are chemicals linked to cancer found in firefighter turnout gear, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters are at an increased risk for cancer, but PFAs are increasing that risk, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters.

The IAFF said PFAs, also known as “forever chemicals,” are found in firefighter turnout gear. The chemical causes cancer, and 70% of firefighters will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

“As we’re wearing our gear thinking we’re being protected, it could actually be harming us,” said Knoxville Firefighters Association Vice President Chris Hinkle.

PFAs in fire suits could be harmful without ever facing a fire. “Apparently, it’s in all three layers of our gear, and then it’s across the board. Every manufacturer is using it,” said KFA President Larry McAfee Jr.

Research is still ongoing, regarding PFAs in turnout gear. The IAFF is advising firefighters to leave turnout gear outside of living spaces.

