Bill introduced to expand Mammoth Cave National Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new bill brought into the House and U.S. Senate is looking to expand Mammoth Cave National Park in order to preserve its heritage and protect the wildlife within the park.

The Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act was introduced by Ky. congressman Brett Guthrie and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday.

If enacted, the legislation would allow the park to expand 980 acres to include the Green River watershed and extend the park’s southern border through Edmonson and Barren Counties.

Officials said the legislation would also allow the Mammoth Cave National Park Service to acquire habitat land currently owned by The Nature Conservancy.

“Kentucky is lucky to be home to an abundance of natural treasures, among them, Mammoth Cave National Park,” McConnell said in a release. “This extensive cave network has been inspiring Kentuckians and drawing visitors from all corners of the globe for generations. Beyond its role in driving tourism to our Commonwealth, the park also plays a crucial role in the region’s economic growth, supporting good jobs for the people of Kentucky. I’m proud to partner with Congressman Guthrie on this important initiative once again which will expand the critical habitats that the National Park Service protects and preserves in the park.”

“After discussions with Mammoth Cave National Park leadership and the local community, I introduced a bill to allow the park to acquire specific land to put cultural heritage artifacts and habitats under the care and expertise of the Mammoth Cave National Park Service,” Guthrie said. “I’m proud to partner with Leader McConnell on this effort to expand Mammoth Cave National Park for National Park Service employees and volunteers to conserve and people to enjoy for generations to come.”

The property currently houses a number of cave passages, such as Coach Cave and James Cave, that have multiple prehistoric and historic artifacts.

Officials said Mammoth Cave National Park brought in $69.2 million in economic benefits in 2021, with the expansion set to increase community economic impact.

