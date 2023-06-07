Benefit softball tournament supporting fallen Scott Co. deputy’s family to be held this weekend

Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty in May.
Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty in May.(Conley Family)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An outpouring of love continues two weeks after a scott county deputy was killed in the line of duty.

The support doesn’t just stop at cards and donations rolling into the sheriff’s office.

This weekend it’s coming in the form of a benefit softball tournament, and an officer from a different law enforcement agency is stepping up to help out.

In a few days, 30 teams from West Virginia to Kentucky will make their way to Georgetown to fill Marshall Park.

“I was sitting at home night, and I got with Jason. Then we just got this going,” said benefit tournament organizer Jesse Martin.

Martin lives in Winchester. He’s never put on a softball tournament, especially one of this size, before. However, when he heard that Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty, he felt called to do something.

“He had two little kids that aren’t going to see Dad anymore,” said Martin. “I lost my dad 12 years ago, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish I could see him, and I’m 52 now.”

So within two weeks, Martin and his friend Jason Stolz organized the benefit tournament for Saturday and Sunday. Now they’re expecting hundreds out here.

“I was absolutely surprised by the overwhelming outpouring of support outside of the softball community. But being a part of the softball community for a while now, that was not a shock to see those coaches and teams reach out and want to be a part of it,” said Bluegrass Army Depot Police Officer Jason Stolz.

Because this weekend, players will have much more than just winning a game on their minds.

“This tournament is for a different reason,” said Stolz.

They will also be selling t-shirts and snowy ice and taking donations on-site, with all the money raised going to Deputy Conley’s family.

The opening ceremony will start at 8:50 saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Harlan
The first portion of the building will be closed until further notice.
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville
MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
K9 helps capture suspect following high speed chase
Raven Rock Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire.
EKY golf course clubhouse destroyed by overnight fire

Latest News

James Eversole was recognized as Cedar Inc. Teacher of the Year
James Eversole recognized as teacher of the year
WYMT hosted Kentucky Blood Center for its annual blood drive.
WYMT hosts summer blood drive
Mary Alexiea Goode is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Mary Alexiea Goode
First responders permitted to train using real-life scenarios in a home on Third St. in...
First responders in Pikeville take part in ‘scenario-based’ training