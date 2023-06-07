Beautiful back half of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As our showers start to work out of the region through tonight, we’ll slowly be building in some cool and dry high pressure. This will lead to an absolutely exquisite finish to the work week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll continue slowly sneaking showers and storms out of the region as we head through this evening. Clouds will hang tough for a bit, but we’ll start to see clearing as we head toward daybreak. That will allow lows to fall back into the lower 50s as we head for early Thursday morning.

As that dry air works into the region, we’ll continue to scour the clouds from the area, resulting in gorgeous sunshine returning as we head into tomorrow afternoon. That cooler, drier air as well will make things feel oh, so comfortable to be outside. While it’s not necessarily looking like a pool day with highs in the middle and upper 70s, it does look like a great day to be outside! Dry air and clear skies will allow lows to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

More sunshine continues as we head into the day on Friday thanks to high pressure in place throughout the region. We’ll warm up a couple degrees with plenty of sunshine. We’ll end up closer to average with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Overnight lows settle back into the middle 50s. Ever so slightly warmer but dry as we head into the day on Saturday, with highs working their way back up to lower to middle 80s. Clouds look to increase overnight as our next chance for rain moves in.

We’ll be watching another disturbance moving our way as we head toward the second half of the weekend that could bring a few more showers and storms to the region as we head toward Sunday and Monday. We’ll also briefly spike temperatures up into the middle 80s before cooler air arrives toward the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.