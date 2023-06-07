Attorney general working to raise awareness of scams targeting Kentucky seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – June is World Elder Abuse month and Kentucky’s attorney general wants to make sure to protect the state’s older people. Daniel Cameron is especially focused on keeping them safe online.

Cameron says elder abuse can take many forms - from financial exploitation to neglect and poor living conditions.

“Protecting vulnerable Kentuckians is a priority for our office,” said Cameron. “The work of our office helps prevent older adults from being victims of scams, serves as a valuable resource for victims, and assists Kentuckians who have been taken advantage of through fraud or identity theft. We want to offer Kentuckians an opportunity to learn about these prevalent scams and better protect themselves from bad actors.”

The FBI says total senior cyber losses were more than $3 billion nationwide. In Kentucky, seniors have lost $30 million to scammers. But only one out of every 44 senior scam victims actually report their cases. Cameron is trying to spread awareness and get that number up.

There will be several senior scam awareness events happening this month across the commonwealth. Check the list below for the date, time and location of one near you:

Oldham County Senior Scam Event | June 8, 10:30 a.m. John Black Community Center | 1551 KY-393, La Grange, KY 40031

Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Scam & Fraud Presentation | June 9, 9:30 a.m. Lexington, KY | Closed Event due to capacity. Contact | June 9, 9:30 a.m. Lexington, KY | Closed Event due to capacity. Contact Mcoulston@krmlex.org for more information

Educating Older Adults About Crime – Louisville Metro TRIAD Meeting | June 13, 11:30 a.m. Our Mother of Sorrows Cafeteria, 770 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, Ky 40217

Senior Scam Awareness | June 14, 10:00 a.m. Corbin Senior Citizens Center | 409 Barbourville St., Corbin, KY 40701

AARP Scam Jam | June 15, 10:00 a.m. The Jeffersonian | 10617 Taylorsville Road, Louisville 40299

Scam Awareness Presentation | June 19, 3:00 p.m. Preston Greens Senior Living | 1825 Little Herb Way, Lexington, Ky. 40509

Scams Impacting Seniors | June 21, 10:30 a.m. CST Green River Area Development District Board of Directors (Closed Event) Owensboro, Ky.

Senior Scam Awareness Event | June 22, 12:00 p.m. 6100 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40205 Event co-sponsored by the Kentucky Alzheimer’s Association and Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC

If you want to report a scam targeting a senior citizen, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.