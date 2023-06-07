Attorney general working to raise awareness of scams targeting Kentucky seniors

June is World Elder Abuse month and Kentucky's attorney general wants to make sure to protect...
June is World Elder Abuse month and Kentucky's attorney general wants to make sure to protect the state's older people.(MGN/Pexels)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – June is World Elder Abuse month and Kentucky’s attorney general wants to make sure to protect the state’s older people. Daniel Cameron is especially focused on keeping them safe online.

Cameron says elder abuse can take many forms - from financial exploitation to neglect and poor living conditions.

“Protecting vulnerable Kentuckians is a priority for our office,” said Cameron. “The work of our office helps prevent older adults from being victims of scams, serves as a valuable resource for victims, and assists Kentuckians who have been taken advantage of through fraud or identity theft. We want to offer Kentuckians an opportunity to learn about these prevalent scams and better protect themselves from bad actors.”

The FBI says total senior cyber losses were more than $3 billion nationwide. In Kentucky, seniors have lost $30 million to scammers. But only one out of every 44 senior scam victims actually report their cases. Cameron is trying to spread awareness and get that number up.

There will be several senior scam awareness events happening this month across the commonwealth. Check the list below for the date, time and location of one near you:

  • Oldham County Senior Scam Event | June 8, 10:30 a.m. John Black Community Center | 1551 KY-393, La Grange, KY 40031
  • Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Scam & Fraud Presentation | June 9, 9:30 a.m. Lexington, KY | Closed Event due to capacity. Contact Mcoulston@krmlex.org for more information
  • Educating Older Adults About Crime – Louisville Metro TRIAD Meeting | June 13, 11:30 a.m. Our Mother of Sorrows Cafeteria, 770 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, Ky 40217
  • Senior Scam Awareness | June 14, 10:00 a.m. Corbin Senior Citizens Center | 409 Barbourville St., Corbin, KY 40701
  • AARP Scam Jam | June 15, 10:00 a.m. The Jeffersonian | 10617 Taylorsville Road, Louisville 40299
  • Scam Awareness Presentation | June 19, 3:00 p.m. Preston Greens Senior Living | 1825 Little Herb Way, Lexington, Ky. 40509
  • Scams Impacting Seniors | June 21, 10:30 a.m. CST Green River Area Development District Board of Directors (Closed Event) Owensboro, Ky.
  • Senior Scam Awareness Event | June 22, 12:00 p.m. 6100 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40205 Event co-sponsored by the Kentucky Alzheimer’s Association and Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC

If you want to report a scam targeting a senior citizen, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Southeast Kentucky Sheep Producers Association
Sheep farms to replace EKY strip mines
Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea, according to the Mingo County Circuit...
Man accused of killing Sgt. Cory Maynard denied bond
KSP RESPONDS TO AN EARLY MORNING CRASH
Two dead after separate early morning crashes
The first portion of the building will be closed until further notice.
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville

Latest News

Court documents show 34-year-old Eury Peralta, from West Chester, Ohio and 24-year-old Dustin...
Two men indicted in connection with deadly 2022 crash
Buzz cuts are pretty typical for the summer months, but the reason the razor came out for one...
Commonwealth of Kindness: ‘Hair is temporary, friends are forever’
Case against man accused of killing Kentucky deputy heading to grand jury
Case against Sheangshang headed to grand jury; girlfriend also appears in court
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
Smoke rises from a wildfire near Barrington Lake in Nova Scotia's Shelburne County.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires may pose health risk for some Kentuckians