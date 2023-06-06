WYMT hosts summer blood drive

WYMT hosted Kentucky Blood Center for its annual blood drive.
WYMT hosted Kentucky Blood Center for its annual blood drive.(Jack Demmler)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT hosted Kentucky Blood Center for its summer blood drive.

About 15 people showed up to the station to donate blood.

Phlebotomist Kyle Porter spoke about the importance of community members donating.

“Of course there is always going to be a constant need for blood because we’re only really meeting the quota so we are always out trying to get blood every single day as much as we can” Porter said, “because if we are not out here then there is going to be a shortage and people who need it the next day will not have it”

Porter said it is also important to have a local option so people know their blood is going to stay in Kentucky.

