Two men indicted in connection with deadly 2022 crash

A grand jury has indicted two men in connection with a deadly crash that happened last year.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Court documents show 34-year-old Eury Peralta, from West Chester, Ohio and 24-year-old Dustin Johnson, from Lexington, are both facing charges.

The two-vehicle crash happened in March 2022 on Versailles Road near Westmorland Road.

Morgan Powell, 26, from Corbin, died.

Peralta is charged with second-degree manslaughter, DUI, and second-degree assault. Johnson is charged with DUI and wanton endangerment.

