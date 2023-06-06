Two killed in Wayne County, WV crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 in the Fort Gay area, according to officials with the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash was reported to Wayne County dispatchers on Monday around 2:24 p.m.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, a driver pulled out of a driveway onto U.S. 52 near Crum and was hit in the side by another driver that was traveling south toward Crum on U.S. 52.

Two people in the car that was pulling onto U.S. 52 were pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Larry and Brenda Smith.

Two more people were taken to the hospital after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Harlan
The first portion of the building will be closed until further notice.
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville
MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
K9 helps capture suspect following high speed chase
Raven Rock Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire.
EKY golf course clubhouse destroyed by overnight fire

Latest News

The Bell County Sheriff's Department finds a Tennessee man inside a home, trafficking drugs on...
Tennessee man arrested, charged with drug trafficking
APPALSHOP WHITESBURG
Appalshop leasing temporary office space in Jenkins
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Southern Kentucky woman
Sunny skies
One more dry day before rain chances, cooler air return