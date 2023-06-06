Two killed in Wayne County, WV crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 in the Fort Gay area, according to officials with the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash was reported to Wayne County dispatchers on Monday around 2:24 p.m.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, a driver pulled out of a driveway onto U.S. 52 near Crum and was hit in the side by another driver that was traveling south toward Crum on U.S. 52.

Two people in the car that was pulling onto U.S. 52 were pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Larry and Brenda Smith.

Two more people were taken to the hospital after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

