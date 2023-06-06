Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Southern Kentucky woman

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing a host of charges following a traffic stop.

It happened Monday night on Highway 90 in Wayne County.

Deputies on a drug interdiction patrol spotted an SUV they were watching out for coming down the road.

When they stopped the car and started talking to the driver, they noticed a set of digital scales out in the open inside.

One of the deputies asked the woman, later identified as Leshawnda Dumphord, 37, of Monticello, to step out of the vehicle. At that point, she told them she had needles on her.

Another deputy sent K9 Dunya around the SUV for a free air sniff. Officials say Dunya alerted on the driver’s side door for drugs.

While police were talking to her, they also noticed she noticed she had something under her clothes that ended up being a plastic bag with just less than four ounces of meth inside.

During a search of the car, deputies found several more used needles.

Dumphord was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

