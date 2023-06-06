‘They’re missing an extensive amount of shots’: EKY doctor shares why kids are behind on routine vaccines after the pandemic

VACCINES
VACCINES(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Vaccines against preventable diseases such as Measles, HPV and Tetanus are considered routine vaccines. However, according to a report by the CDC, rates for some of those pediatric vaccines dropped more than 60% in 2020.

“They didn’t get vaccines for two years. You know they’re coming in for their preschool visits and they’re missing an extensive amount of shots,” said Jordan Burke, a pediatrician with Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

According to the CDC report, with the exception of Tetanus, which is spread through direct contact, all other vaccine-preventable diseases such as HPV and Measles are highly infectious.

“You need 90% to 95% at least of people being vaccinated to help prevent it getting into the community to begin with, and then spreading from one person to another,” said Burke. “You know, if person does get it within the community hopefully everyone else has kind of shielded that from being transmitted to someone else and then outside to you know a different community.”

Burke shared why he believes parents have been hesitant, despite the fact that these routine vaccines are required.

“The fear of vaccines you know I think that COVID definitely put a lot of questions into people’s minds for different reasons, and in certain ways that has contributed to children’s vaccines too. People are more hesitant because they are worried about what might be in the children’s vaccines,” said Burke. “We definitely have more extensive and prolonged research not only on the early but the long-term side effects of these vaccines. We can pretty well vouch for their safety.”

If you are not sure if your child is up-to-date, Burke said to call your pediatrician, especially if the COVID-19 pandemic has kept your family away from the doctor’s office.

