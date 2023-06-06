Tennessee man arrested, charged with drug trafficking

The Bell County Sheriff's Department finds a Tennessee man inside a home, trafficking drugs on...
The Bell County Sheriff's Department finds a Tennessee man inside a home, trafficking drugs on Saturday, June 3
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was found with what the Bell County Sheriff’s Department believed was an unmarked pill bottle containing two clear bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, ten white pills of suboxone, and $4,410 in cash on Saturday.

Police were called out to a home on Turner Smith Lane in reference to a burglary at 9:46 a.m.

The caller told Bell County Dispatch that no one was supposed to be at the home, but believed someone was inside of it.

Once officers arrived, the caller said he was the property owner and allowed police to come inside. After entering the home, police found Joshua Shane Berry, 35, of Bean Station, Tennessee, in a bedroom.

Berry was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and suboxone.

