TEK Center sets vision on viable career training

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County celebrated innovation in education Friday, opening its new TEK Center.

The TEK Center is a trade college that hopes to train the future workforce in four different pathways, addressing the need for more trade workers.

“A regional approach to a problem. We have difficult time finding a plumber in Martin County. We have a difficult time finding an electrician. And I know that’s true throughout Eastern Kentucky. But, with the advent of this school, just in a couple of years that will no longer be a problem,” said Dr. Lon Lafferty, Martin County Judge-Executive.

The space, open in Inez, will offer training with a hands-on focus. From virtual simulators to classroom training, the new school offers something for learners of all types.

“So, we’re that alternative pathway that you seek, and you can still build a viable career right here at home. You can take it to any state in America if you choose to do so,” said Angie Reynolds, TEK Center President, Founder, and CEO.

Those involved say the school is a game-changer for Martin County, but also provides a jumping point for folks across the region.

“It’s my understanding that most of the students that that have applied so far are not actually from Martin County, but they’re coming from all the surrounding counties,” said Dr. Lafferty.

With more than 100 applications, Reynolds said she is excited to see how the inaugural class flows over the next month, but she is more excited to see how the one-year program helps students get where they want to be in the workforce.

“The importance of us and what we’re doing is to try to address that skilled labor shortage,” said Reynolds. “So that the heart of America- and the backbone of the folks that are doing the equipment operating in the electrical and plumbing- can continue on.”

