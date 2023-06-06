Spotty storms return for midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The dry weather we’ve enjoyed so for this week will be heading by the wayside, but only temporarily, as we head into Wednesday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

You’ve noticed the clouds building throughout the region as we’ve gone through today and that will continue as we work through the remainder of the overnight. Thanks to the mostly cloudy skies and the extra moisture in the air, we’ll see lows stay relatively mild tonight, down into the middle and upper 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take control as we head through the day on Wednesday as a system pivots down into the region. This will spark off scattered showers and storms as we head through tomorrow afternoon. Like we saw this past weekend, widespread severe weather is not expected, but brief gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Highs cool a bit into the middle and upper 70s. As the front pushes through overnight, lows fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s as skies start to clear out.

Late Week and Beyond

High pressure from the north will tend to build back in as we head toward Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Not only will that bring us plenty more sunshine, but that will also keep temperatures around average or even just below for the second half of this week. Highs stay in the middle to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday and back in the lower 80s on Saturday.

Our pattern shifts back to looking more summerlike as we finish the weekend and head into early next week. Highs look to be back into the middle and upper 80s with plenty of moisture for daily showers and thunderstorms as we head into Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It’s looking like mid-June will certainly feel like it.

