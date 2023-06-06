Sgt. Cory Maynard’s legacy to live on through tissue donation

Family members are taking solace knowing that WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard will continue to help others even after his passing.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As loved ones and fellow law enforcement prepare to pay final respects to Sgt. Cory Maynard, the trooper who was shot and killed Friday in Mingo County, family members are taking solace knowing Maynard will continue to help others even after his passing.

Maynard was a tissue donor. Parts of his body can go toward healing up to 75 people in need.

Cheryl King is the West Virginia community outreach coordinator with the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

“When someone is able to become a donor, it means so much to their family,” King said. “It gives them such comfort, and it also gives them hope. A part of their loved one lives on.”

A written statement from Maynard’s family says, “In life, Cory was a wonderful dad and proudly and courageously served the state of West Virginia as a state trooper. Now, in death, he has continued that heroic legacy, making a far greater contribution to this world than most of us could ever hope to ourselves. As a tissue donor, he will save and heal the lives of many others. While we miss him every day, we also find comfort and strength in knowing that he lives on.”

The statement from the family also says it would mean a great deal if Maynard’s legacy encourages more people to follow his example and sign up to become organ donors themselves. You can do so on this website.

