One more dry day before rain chances, cooler air return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The warmth and hazy skies will stick around today, but changes are on the way.

Today and Tonight

We could start the day with some patchy fog, but we will be a touch cooler than Monday. Most locations will wake up in the mid to upper 50s this morning. Hazy sunshine mixed with some clouds will be around today. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will start to increase as our cold front approaches from the north. Some chances for rain are possible way up into the night toward the early morning hours. Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

The front will make for some dreary conditions at times during the day on Wednesday. Showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will be around for much of the day with some pockets of that rain being on the heavier side. Highs will only get into the upper 60s, if we’re lucky. Keep that rain gear handy all day. The chances will start to die out pretty quick as we head into Wednesday night and skies will start to clear. Lows will drop into the low 50s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday look fantastic! Sunshine returns and temperatures will return to closer to or just below average. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s. They make it back into the low 80s for Friday and Saturday. Lows Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s with temperatures staying a little warmer thanks to some cloudy Saturday night ahead of our next system on Sunday.

