Man accused of killing Sgt. Cory Maynard denied bond

Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea, according to the Mingo County Circuit...
Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea, according to the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s office, in the ambush-style killing of Sgt. Cory Maynard last Friday.(West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The man accused of killing West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard was denied bond on Tuesday.

Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Police say Kennedy reportedly shot and killed West Virginia State Police Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard last Friday in what was described as an ambush-style incident.

Maynard’s visitation and service will be Wednesday, June 7 at Mingo Central High School. The visitation will be hosted beginning at noon. The service is expected to follow at 3 p.m.

Maynard’s full obituary can be found here or on the Evans Funeral Home website.

