Man accused of killing Sgt. Cory Maynard denied bond

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The man accused of killing West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard was denied bond on Tuesday.

Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Police say Kennedy reportedly shot and killed West Virginia State Police Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard last Friday in what was described as an ambush-style incident.

Maynard’s visitation and service will be Wednesday, June 7 at Mingo Central High School. The visitation will be hosted beginning at noon. The service is expected to follow at 3 p.m.

Maynard’s full obituary can be found here or on the Evans Funeral Home website.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.