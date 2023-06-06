London man arrested following April robbery

The robbery occurred on April 25, when a male suspect stole money from a business, armed with a screwdriver.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warrant was issued following a robbery in late April, a London man has been found and arrested.

The robbery happened on April 25, when a a man allegedly stole money from a business, armed with a screwdriver. He got into a fight with two people at the business, causing minor injuries, then ran off.

An investigation found the suspect to be Timothy Allen Garland, 30, of London. Garland was arrested Monday afternoon at Market Plaza in London, and during the arrest, he was found to be in possession of stolen items from another store earlier in the day.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with robbery, theft and two counts of assault.

