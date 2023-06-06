London man arrested following April robbery

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warrant was issued following a robbery in late April, a London man has been found and arrested.

The robbery happened on April 25, when a a man allegedly stole money from a business, armed with a screwdriver. He got into a fight with two people at the business, causing minor injuries, then ran off.

An investigation found the suspect to be Timothy Allen Garland, 30, of London. Garland was arrested Monday afternoon at Market Plaza in London, and during the arrest, he was found to be in possession of stolen items from another store earlier in the day.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with robbery, theft and two counts of assault.

