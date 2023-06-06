Kentucky wins regional with 4-2 win over Indiana

((Courtesy: Twitter/@UKBaseball)(UK Athletics))
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The third game was the charm for the Wildcats.

Two RBI doubles in the sixth inning proved to be the difference for Kentucky, with a 4-2 win over Indiana to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Hoosiers drew first blood with an RBI double in the first inning, but UK responded with SAC flies by Emilien Pitre and Hunter Gilliam to take the 2-1 lead.

Indiana tied the game up at 2-2 on an RBI fielder’s choice by Philip Glasser.

Kentucky will open up Super Regional play at 5th-seeded LSU on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

