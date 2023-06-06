John Calipari brings satellite camp to Jackson

John Calipari brought his satellite camp to Jackson on Tuesday.
John Calipari brought his satellite camp to Jackson on Tuesday.(Audrey Hausberger/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Any member of Big Blue Nation can tell you, the Kentucky Wildcats are the heartbeat of the Commonwealth. UK men’s basketball head coach John Calipari brought that heartbeat to the mountains on Tuesday.

Coach Cal and several of his players, including Ugonna Onyenso, Adou Thiero, Robert Dillingham and former North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard held a satellite camp at Jackson City Schools.

Sheppard, an Eastern Kentucky native, has held camps in the mountains before, but he says returning to the 606 as a Kentucky Wildcat is a new experience.

“Yeah it’s an unbelievable experience,” Sheppard said. “With all these kids and families have gone through in the past year, being able to come back and kind of just get to hang out with all of them. A lot of these kids it’s the first time meeting all these players and so it’s really cool being able to come back and play with them a little bit and mess around with them and really just have fun and enjoy it.”

Jackson was the sixth location of an eight-stop tour for Coach Cal and his Wildcats. The team will finish it off with stops at South Oldham and Lewis County later in the week.

