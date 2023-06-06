James Eversole recognized as teacher of the year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - James Eversole, a college career navigator through GEAR UP out of Buckhorn, was recognized on Tuesday as the Cedar Incorporated teacher of the year.

Eversole has taught for five years and works with students about furthering their education.

He said he is excited about the recognition but the award is not about him.

”It’s about the kids,” Eversole said. “I don’t want to try to make this about myself. It’s about my kids and my community. We’re a community school at Buckhorn.”

Eversole worked through the Covid-19 pandemic and a flood that wiped out Eastern Kentucky and said his job was to make sure the students know the teacher’s care and are focused on furthering the education of the students.

One of Eversole’s students, rising Buckhorn High School junior Laken Napier, was in attendance to see a teacher he’s had since sixth grade be recognized.

“I think he deserves it a lot,” Napier said. “He does a lot for the kids and my school. He deserves it.”

Eversole said to him, teaching is all about giving back by encouraging kids to further their education.

