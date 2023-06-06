Gray Hawk man arrested for drug trafficking in Knox County

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Gray Hawk man was arrested at a Knox County home on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department made a call to a home on Bark Lane in regard to drug activity in the area.

Obie Mills, 63, of Gray Hawk, told officials that people were “buying stuff from him” resulting in the increased traffic around the home.

He allowed police to search his home and officials found a bag of suspected methamphetamine on his bed. Behind the bed was a bag containing pills, marijuana, suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant found another bag of suspected meth in the home.

Mills was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with four counts of drug trafficking.

