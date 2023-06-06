First responders in Pikeville take part in ‘scenario-based’ training

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers, firefighters, EMS and dispatchers in the city of Pikeville took part in scenario-based training Tuesday afternoon aimed at better serving their communities.

“We’re trying to create real-life scenarios that we might could face out here on the job, some deadly, some not,” said Chief Michael Riddle of the Pikeville Police Department. “We’re trying to create these just to try to better prepare ourselves for the real thing.”

First responders first took to downtown residential areas where they trained in home entry, burglaries, active fires and other situations where homeowners allowed the departments to train.

“We were lucky enough to have someone allow us to use a location that we can simulate like a real-life scenario,” said Chief Riddle.

First responders also took part in large-scale active shooter scenarios at Pikeville High School with the help of volunteers as perpetrators and victims.

“We’ve got our rifles, we’ve got our sidearms, we’ve got our FD here, so if we get this call, we’re practicing perfect,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “We’re practicing as if it happened or is going to happen.”

Officer Conn adds that practicing real-life scenarios better prepares every aspect of police, fire, EMS and dispatch and allows them to work as a team to solve complex issues.

“We’ve got a really great team with the FD, with PD, and with the dispatch center and it’s just a plus for the citizens of Pikeville,” said Officer Conn.

Chief Riddle and several first responders also added that the feedback from professional training instructors is invaluable to the city of Pikeville and everyone involved.

