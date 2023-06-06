Dolly Parton pop-up bar to raise money for Imagination Library

Brother Wolf created the bar to celebrate Dolly Parton with craft cocktails, cowgirl chic decor and music inspired by the queens of country.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, a Tennessee bar announced the debut of Jolene’s, a Dolly Parton-themed pop-up bar.

Brother Wolf created the bar to celebrate Parton with craft cocktails, cowgirl chic decor and music inspired by the queens of country.

Jolene’s drink menu is below:

Jolene's, Brother Wolf's pop-up-bar celebrating Dolly Parton, released its menu
Jolene's, Brother Wolf's pop-up-bar celebrating Dolly Parton, released its menu(Brother Wolf)

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Imagination Library.

Previous Coverage: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library behind children’s success stories

The pop-up bar will be located at Brother Wolf at 108 West Jackson Avenue in Knoxville until June 19.

They will also host a pride event, the Big Game Hoedown, on June 12. The proceeds to that event will go to Positively living, a Knoxville LGBTQ+ charity.

