Crews break ground on new Burnside Elementary School

The new school will house 500 students and staff, replacing the old school about a mile from the construction site.(Pulaski County Schools)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - Construction on the new Burnside Elementary School in Pulaski County has begun.

The new school will house 500 students and staff, replacing the old school about a mile from the construction site.

New features of the school include large windows, a multipurpose cafeteria space, energy-efficient walls and lighting and a layout that allowed for flexible teaching and collaboration.

Construction is expected to be finished in December 2024.

