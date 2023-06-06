Crews break ground on new Burnside Elementary School

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - Construction on the new Burnside Elementary School in Pulaski County has begun.

The new school will house 500 students and staff, replacing the old school about a mile from the construction site.

New features of the school include large windows, a multipurpose cafeteria space, energy-efficient walls and lighting and a layout that allowed for flexible teaching and collaboration.

Construction is expected to be finished in December 2024.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.