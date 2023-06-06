Barricade situation in Lawrence County ends peacefully for KSP Troopers

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FALLSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A suspicious person call ended in a barricade situation and eventual arrest by Kentucky State Police.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department reached out to KSP on Monday evening for assistance with a suspicious person after multiple 911 calls were made about a man in Fallsburg acting erratic and walking through yards.

Matthew Chaffin, 41, was found at the scene and ran inside a home shortly after police made contact.

Family members warned authorities that there were weapons inside the home and that Chaffin would not leave peacefully, but after lengthy phone negotiations, he agreed to leave the home.

Chaffin was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center for injuries received before the complaint and then taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center where he was charged with wanton endangerment.

