AppHarvest could face foreclosure of Richmond tomato farm

AppHarvest might lose one of its largest facilities.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest might lose one of its largest facilities.

The Kentucky-based agro-tech business could potentially face foreclosure on its Richmond greenhouse.

A credit lender says AppHarvest owes $66 million plus interest.

In a complaint filed last week, that lender claims AppHarvest is in ‘default’ on a loan for its tomato farm in Richmond. That could also put another of its farms at risk.

The complaint cites cost overruns, construction delays, and mechanics’ liens on the Richmond property as reasons that the farm is in default.

The lender wants AppHarvest to pay back the $66 million still owed on a $91 million loan AppHarvest used to build greenhouse facilities. The Richmond facility is listed as collateral on that loan.

Also, in a public filing with federal regulators, AppHarvest says a default on that loan could also lead to foreclosure proceedings against its flagship tomato farm in Morehead.

That’s because of provisions in that agreement.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, AppHarvest tells us, “We believe that we are in full compliance with the loan terms. We are working to resolve the issue directly with Equilibrium, which we believe is based on their misunderstanding of the facts.”

This isn’t the first time the company’s finances have made the news. Back in December, we reported AppHarvest sold its ‘Berea’ farm to its produce distribution partner to help pay back a bridge loan.

After that, AppHarvest told investors its projected net sales for 2022 were nearly $20 million less than expected for the year.

