Appalshop leasing temporary office space in Jenkins

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime Letcher County nonprofit is moving, at least temporarily.

Officials with Appalshop, which had been based in Whitesburg since its founding in 1969, have signed a one-year lease for temporary office space in Jenkins.

During the July 2022 flood, the organization’s 150-seat theater, radio studio and art gallery were destroyed and its historical archives were heavily damaged.

The 8000-square-foot space will be located just above the Dollar General store.

We are told no decision has been made yet about a permanent location yet.

