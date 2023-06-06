Appalshop leasing temporary office space in Jenkins

APPALSHOP WHITESBURG
APPALSHOP WHITESBURG(Keaton Hall)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime Letcher County nonprofit is moving, at least temporarily.

Officials with Appalshop, which had been based in Whitesburg since its founding in 1969, have signed a one-year lease for temporary office space in Jenkins.

During the July 2022 flood, the organization’s 150-seat theater, radio studio and art gallery were destroyed and its historical archives were heavily damaged.

The 8000-square-foot space will be located just above the Dollar General store.

We are told no decision has been made yet about a permanent location yet.

