Woman charged with abuse of autistic child

A woman was arrested in London on Monday morning for child abuse.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was arrested in London on Monday morning for child abuse.

An investigation was conducted by Detective Robert Reed and Kentucky Social Services after a non-verbal autistic child was found with bruises.

Marie Ann Hebert, 30, of London was arrested eight miles east of London on a complaint warrant for criminal abuse of a child and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

