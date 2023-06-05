Trent Noah picks up seventeenth D1 offer

Trent Noah
Trent Noah(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The offers are rolling in for Harlan County’s Trent Noah.

The Black Bear guard announced on Sunday that he received an offer from Illinois State.

Noah has now received 17 offers from NCAA Division I schools.

SchoolOffered
Coastal CarolinaDec. 29, 2021
Northern KentuckyJun. 15, 2022
Eastern KentuckySept. 22, 2022
Miami (OH)Sept. 29, 2022
Morehead StateOct. 8, 2022
Indiana StateOct. 9, 2022
East Tennessee StateNov. 14, 2022
RichmondDec. 1, 2022
Seton HallApr. 22, 2023
MarshallApr. 24, 2023
BelmontApr. 24, 2023
George MasonMay 2, 2023
RiceMay 3, 2023
VCUMay 6, 2023
Florida Gulf CoastMay 6, 2023
StanfordMay 25, 2023
Illinois StateJune. 6, 2023

