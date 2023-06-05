Trent Noah picks up seventeenth D1 offer
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The offers are rolling in for Harlan County’s Trent Noah.
The Black Bear guard announced on Sunday that he received an offer from Illinois State.
Noah has now received 17 offers from NCAA Division I schools.
|School
|Offered
|Coastal Carolina
|Dec. 29, 2021
|Northern Kentucky
|Jun. 15, 2022
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sept. 22, 2022
|Miami (OH)
|Sept. 29, 2022
|Morehead State
|Oct. 8, 2022
|Indiana State
|Oct. 9, 2022
|East Tennessee State
|Nov. 14, 2022
|Richmond
|Dec. 1, 2022
|Seton Hall
|Apr. 22, 2023
|Marshall
|Apr. 24, 2023
|Belmont
|Apr. 24, 2023
|George Mason
|May 2, 2023
|Rice
|May 3, 2023
|VCU
|May 6, 2023
|Florida Gulf Coast
|May 6, 2023
|Stanford
|May 25, 2023
|Illinois State
|June. 6, 2023
