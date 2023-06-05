Trent Noah picks up seventeenth D1 offer

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The offers are rolling in for Harlan County’s Trent Noah.

The Black Bear guard announced on Sunday that he received an offer from Illinois State.

After a great conversation with @ryanpedon, I am excited to share that I have received an offer from Illinois State! Much appreciation to the Illinois State coaching staff for believing in me! pic.twitter.com/DFD8g5ODwP — Trent Noah (@trentnoah2_) June 4, 2023

Noah has now received 17 offers from NCAA Division I schools.

School Offered Coastal Carolina Dec. 29, 2021 Northern Kentucky Jun. 15, 2022 Eastern Kentucky Sept. 22, 2022 Miami (OH) Sept. 29, 2022 Morehead State Oct. 8, 2022 Indiana State Oct. 9, 2022 East Tennessee State Nov. 14, 2022 Richmond Dec. 1, 2022 Seton Hall Apr. 22, 2023 Marshall Apr. 24, 2023 Belmont Apr. 24, 2023 George Mason May 2, 2023 Rice May 3, 2023 VCU May 6, 2023 Florida Gulf Coast May 6, 2023 Stanford May 25, 2023 Illinois State June. 6, 2023

