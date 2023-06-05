Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop on one Floyd County highway led to charges against the driver and a big drug bust by police.

On Friday, officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department pulled a car over on KY 114 following reports the driver was possibly intoxicated.

During the stop, police found enough evidence to bring in a K9 unit and to search the car.

Inside, they found more than two ounces of meth, several pills and money.

Charles Cantrell, 47, of Salyersville was arrested and charged with several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.