Tim Couch named to 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tim Couch, one of the top football players to come out of the mountains, has been placed on the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Couch had a record-setting football career as a quarterback at Leslie County High School in the mid-1990s. He also set three national career passing records – 872 completions, 12,104 yards and 133 touchdowns. He was named National Player of the Year as a senior.

He went on to play for the University of Kentucky and cement his name in Wildcat history as the No. 1 pick in the 1999 draft. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and ended his career with seven NCAA records, 14 SEC records and 26 school records.

During the summer of 2021, Couch was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.

Couch is one of 78 players and nine coaches on this year’s ballot. The list of inductees will be announced in early 2024.

