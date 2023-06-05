Stolen trailer found in London, suspect charged

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A trailer stolen from a London business was found after a swift investigation.

Police were called after a camper trailer was stolen from a London business and surveillance video showed a truck hauling the trailer out of the lot.

The truck in question was found to belong to Michael Henson, 42, of London, who was charged with theft.

Officials located the trailer off Nantz Road nine miles east of London and returned it to the owner.

Henson was also charged with two Laurel District Court bench warrants and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

