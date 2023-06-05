Reported fire at Bare Arms gun range, restaurant; fire crews responding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are responding to Bare Arms indoor range and restaurant after reports of a fire.

Multiple units are responding to the 2100 block of 5th Street Road where the range and restaurant is located.

Emergency crews are in the process of blocking that section of 5th Street Road.

Further information has not been reported at this time.

